VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (VWDRY) Declares $0.23 Annual Dividend

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $28.07 on Friday. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

