Vertu Motors (VTU) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). 298,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,140,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

