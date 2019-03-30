Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Versum Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Versum Materials posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Versum Materials will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Versum Materials.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Versum Materials had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 135.80%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Versum Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Versum Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Versum Materials by 2,706.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,206,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,949,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Versum Materials by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,173,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Versum Materials by 20.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 966,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Versum Materials by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,764,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,800,000 after purchasing an additional 710,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. 2,651,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.82. Versum Materials has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.12.

Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

