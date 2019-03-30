Veritaseum Trading Down 5% This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $13.96 or 0.00341880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Tokenomy, HitBTC and Mercatox. Veritaseum has a market cap of $30.01 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00398391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.01597345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00238889 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006629 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Mercatox, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

