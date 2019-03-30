Verint Systems (VRNT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $58.62 and last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 1527922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Verint Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

