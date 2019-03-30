Verastem (VSTM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.97.

VSTM opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Verastem has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $218.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 33,000 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,000 shares in the company, valued at $539,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

