VEON (VEON) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. VTB Capital cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.27.

VEON stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. VEON has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%. VEON’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,298,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 500,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in VEON by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 89,920 shares in the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

