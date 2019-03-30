Ventas (VTR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. Ventas has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Reed sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $219,781.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,128.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,464 shares of company stock worth $6,900,138. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Ventas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Ventas by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.