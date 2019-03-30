Vast Resources (VAST) Trading Down 9.4%

Vast Resources PLC (LON:VAST)’s share price fell 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 33,821,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 72,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

Vast Resources Company Profile (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Manaila Polymetallic mine in northern Romania; 25.01% interest in Pickstone-Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe; 80% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic mine in Romania; 29.41% interest in Blueberry project; and 23.75% interest in Eureka Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

