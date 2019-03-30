Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Stake Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,182,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,043,000 after buying an additional 812,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,229,000 after buying an additional 1,274,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,572,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,545,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,562,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,192,000 after buying an additional 95,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,127,000 after buying an additional 96,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.80. 974,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,360. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

