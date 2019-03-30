Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2047 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of BIV opened at $83.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

