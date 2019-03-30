Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $789,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

