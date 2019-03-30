Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $968.58 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.53. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,610,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gian Piero Reverberi sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $30,046.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,369.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,701 shares of company stock worth $1,755,624. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after purchasing an additional 629,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after purchasing an additional 629,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,681,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,048,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 367,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.