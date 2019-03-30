ValuEngine Upgrades Sally Beauty (SBH) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 96.26%. The firm had revenue of $989.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,382.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,758.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $79,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at $348,269.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

