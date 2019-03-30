ValuEngine Lowers Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised Ranger Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Ranger Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 3.41.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CFO John Brandon Blossman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $27,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,000 over the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

