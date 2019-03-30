Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 89,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 494,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,376.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $130,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $646,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $21.01 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

