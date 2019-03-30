Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 383 WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

WPC opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

