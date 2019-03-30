VALEO/S (VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

Shares of VALEO/S stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.