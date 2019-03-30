UTG Inc (UTGN) Major Shareholder First Southern Funding Llc Purchases 13,558 Shares

UTG Inc (OTCMKTS:UTGN) major shareholder First Southern Funding Llc purchased 13,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $408,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UTGN stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. UTG Inc has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Get UTG alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of UTG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/utg-inc-utgn-major-shareholder-first-southern-funding-llc-purchases-13558-shares.html.

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.