USDCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (USC)

USDCoin (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. USDCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.49 million worth of USDCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDCoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00024483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDCoin

USDCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. USDCoin’s total supply is 1,833,397 tokens. USDCoin’s official Twitter account is @usc_goopal . The official website for USDCoin is www.usc.us

USDCoin Token Trading

USDCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

