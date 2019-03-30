US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.94. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $20.32 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Oppenheimer set a $158.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,931,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,952,000 after acquiring an additional 542,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,172,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $943,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,079,000 after acquiring an additional 984,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,424,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,018 shares during the period.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $36,543.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,971.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis acquired 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $626,158. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.