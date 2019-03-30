Urban Edge Properties (UE) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,977,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after buying an additional 1,028,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,512,152.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,192,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.91 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

