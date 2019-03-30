Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Univest Financial worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,305,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 133.1% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Univest Financial Corp has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $716.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

