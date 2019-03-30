Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Shares Bought by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, Chairman Dennis M. Oates purchased 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,005.40. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 100,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,968 shares of company stock valued at $77,998 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USAP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

