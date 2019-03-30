Universal Logistics (ULH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ULH. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Logistics to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $553.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.92. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $37.67.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.38 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 29.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 148,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

