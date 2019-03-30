United Technologies (UTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $141.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strength in commercial and military aftermarket businesses and impressive contribution from its acquired Rockwell Collins business sales will likely continue to boost United Technologies' near-term revenues. Also, improved revenues and cost-cutting measures are expected to enhance profitability, going forward. Backed by these positives, the company has given bullish full-year 2019 revenue guidance. The company intends to become more competent on the back of meaningful business acquisitions. Notably, the Rockwell Collins buyout is likely to boost sales in 2019. Moreover, separation of the company's existing business will create higher values and customer satisfaction. Over the past year, shares of the company have outperformed its industry.”

UTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $178,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $412,452.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,550,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

