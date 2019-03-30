United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,931,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

