United States Basketball League (USBL) Receives Media Impact Score of -2.08

News coverage about United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) has trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United States Basketball League earned a coverage optimism score of -2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS USBL opened at $0.15 on Friday. United States Basketball League has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

