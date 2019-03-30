United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.23% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCEI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

WARNING: “United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/united-services-automobile-association-increases-stake-in-bonanza-creek-energy-inc-bcei.html.

Shares of BCEI opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.49. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.