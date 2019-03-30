United Services Automobile Association Has $914,000 Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,260,000 after buying an additional 12,403,220 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 149.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,378,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,475,000 after buying an additional 6,224,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,598,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,189,000 after buying an additional 2,949,076 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,895,000.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $31.06 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

