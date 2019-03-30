United Services Automobile Association Buys 32,107 Shares of Southwestern Energy (SWN)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,012,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527,802 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,092,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,902,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,138 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 13,799,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,233,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.69 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.29.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

