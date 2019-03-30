United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €44.40 by UBS Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €44.40 ($51.63) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTDI. Macquarie set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.39 ($60.91).

Get United Internet alerts:

UTDI opened at €32.53 ($37.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a fifty-two week high of €58.60 ($68.14). The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.83.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.