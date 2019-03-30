Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,359,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,834,000 after buying an additional 755,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,461,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,563,000 after buying an additional 630,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $20,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after buying an additional 208,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,476,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,652,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 383.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/ultragenyx-pharmaceutical-inc-rare-position-increased-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.