UFP Technologies (UFPT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $37.40 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.48.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell Rock sold 17,099 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $563,241.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

