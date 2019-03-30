UDR, Inc. (UDR) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 66.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. UDR has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). UDR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $192,876.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 50,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 495,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,140,686.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,289 shares of company stock worth $5,071,276. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

