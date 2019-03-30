U Network Price Hits $0.0004 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, U Network has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $2.50 million and $136,321.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, DEx.top and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000388 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,269,598,566 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

