Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in TransAlta Co. (TAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.26% of TransAlta worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 194,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 260,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 215,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $7.34 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

