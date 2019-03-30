Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.04 Million Stake in Imax Corp (IMAX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.60% of Imax worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMAX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Imax in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Imax in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Imax in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Imax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Imax in the third quarter worth approximately $14,199,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “buy imax” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

IMAX opened at $22.68 on Friday. Imax Corp has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $192,808.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,564 shares in the company, valued at $169,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 59,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,347,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,163 shares in the company, valued at $882,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

