Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 75,419 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,419 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $587,155.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David D. Smith bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,861 shares of company stock worth $6,142,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $38.48 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

