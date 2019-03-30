TrustNote Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, TrustNote has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. TrustNote has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $100,178.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00405213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.01596182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00238514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003400 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org . The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

