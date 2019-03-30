Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMK. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens set a $32.00 price target on Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

TRMK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 296,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,704. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

In related news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $66,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,174,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,008,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,174,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Trustmark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

