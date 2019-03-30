TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.63.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

