Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 683,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 184,974 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 71,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $67,563.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Bisio sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 627,053 shares of company stock valued at $24,047,485. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TRMB stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

