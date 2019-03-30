Trimble Inc (TRMB) CFO Sells $67,563.95 in Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $67,563.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.18. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.82 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trimble by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

