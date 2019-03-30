Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.40). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of TRIL opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.