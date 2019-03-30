Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,097,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $1,062,578.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,504.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $140.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

