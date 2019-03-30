TransAlta (TA) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB raised TransAlta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$10.04.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

