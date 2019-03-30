Traid (TRAID) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Traid has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $783.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Traid has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000072 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 36,171,640 coins. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

