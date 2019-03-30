Traders Buy Shares of General Electric (GE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $104.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $74.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.00 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, General Electric had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. General Electric traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $9.89
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.
The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.
In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in General Electric by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
