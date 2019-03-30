Townsquare Media (TSQ) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSQ. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $108.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Lebow sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 138.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

